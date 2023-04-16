Tigers vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Matthew Boyd will start for the Detroit Tigers looking to slow down J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
The Giants are listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+125). The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.
Tigers vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-150
|+125
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- The Tigers have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win five times (35.7%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a record of 3-6 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 14 games with a total.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-3
|3-6
|1-7
|4-2
|3-6
|2-3
