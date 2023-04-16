Matthew Boyd will start for the Detroit Tigers looking to slow down J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

The Giants are listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+125). The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -150 +125 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Tigers have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win five times (35.7%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 3-6 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 14 games with a total.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-3 3-6 1-7 4-2 3-6 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.