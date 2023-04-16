The Detroit Tigers and Tyler Nevin, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate (2022)

  • Nevin hit .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
  • Nevin had a base hit in 26 out of 58 games last year (44.8%), with multiple hits in five of those games (8.6%).
  • He hit a home run in two of 58 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Nevin picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his 58 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.2% of them (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored in 13 of 58 games last year (22.4%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 27
.227 AVG .171
.330 OBP .271
.240 SLG .280
1 XBH 5
0 HR 2
6 RBI 10
18/8 K/BB 28/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 29
13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (44.8%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (3.4%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (17.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%)
5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants allowed the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Webb (0-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.35 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 81st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 49th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks 11th.
