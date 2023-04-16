Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Zach McKinstry (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .185 with two doubles and two walks.
- McKinstry has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
- McKinstry has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 81st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 49th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks 11th.
