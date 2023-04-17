On Monday, Amed Rosario (.227 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Nationals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .222.

Rosario has picked up a hit in nine of 14 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Tigers Pitching Rankings