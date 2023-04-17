On Monday, Amed Rosario (.227 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Nationals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .222.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in nine of 14 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.3 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (second-most in the league).
  • The Tigers will look to Boyd (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.
