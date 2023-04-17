After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is batting .194 with two doubles and two walks.
  • Haase has had a base hit in six of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gaddis gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went three innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.53, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
