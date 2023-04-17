Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers will look to knock off Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Guardians (-125). The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -125 +105 8 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won five of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (55.6%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Cleveland has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Guardians have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

In the 16 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-6-1).

The Guardians have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 7-3 4-3 5-4 6-4 3-3

