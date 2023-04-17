On Monday, April 17 at 6:40 PM ET, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (9-7) visit Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers (5-9) in the series opener at Comerica Park.

The favored Guardians have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +110. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Gaddis - CLE (0-1, 8.53 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won five of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have gone 5-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Tigers have come away with five wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 5-8 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) José Ramírez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+240)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 14th 2nd

