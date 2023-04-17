After batting .244 with five doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .190 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Bell enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

In 53.3% of his 15 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Bell has had an RBI in seven games this year.

He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings