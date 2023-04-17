Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has six doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .313.
- Zunino has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year (45.5%), with multiple hits on three occasions (27.3%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Zunino has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four of 11 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.3 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers' 5.88 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
- Boyd (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.
