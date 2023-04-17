Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Myles Straw -- batting .343 with two doubles, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.443) this season, fueled by 17 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 24th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 12 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In four games this season (26.7%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 40.0% of his games this season (six of 15), he has scored, and in three of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.3 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.88).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Tigers will look to Boyd (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
