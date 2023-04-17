Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Maton -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Giants.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton leads Detroit with eight hits and an OBP of .313 this season.
- Maton is batting .316 with three homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Maton has had a base hit in seven of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (23.1%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 13 games so far this season.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Gaddis (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went three innings against the New York Yankees, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has an 8.53 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
