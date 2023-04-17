On Monday, Oscar Gonzalez (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .132 with a triple and two walks.

In four of 13 games this year, Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 13 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Gonzalez has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings