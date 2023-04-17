Steven Kwan -- hitting .225 with a triple, 12 walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan has two doubles, a triple and 13 walks while hitting .258.
  • In 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%) Kwan has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (37.5%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 16 games this season.
  • In five games this year (31.3%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Boyd (0-1) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
