Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take the field against Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Monday, at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 10 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .327 this season.

The Tigers rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .208.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 50 (3.6 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out just 7.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 5.88 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.416 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Boyd heads to the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, April 9 against the Boston Red Sox, throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Blue Jays L 9-3 Away Matt Manning Alek Manoah 4/12/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kevin Gausman 4/13/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Away Spencer Turnbull Chris Bassitt 4/14/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Joey Wentz Sean Manaea 4/15/2023 Giants W 7-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Anthony DeSclafani 4/17/2023 Guardians - Home Matthew Boyd Hunter Gaddis 4/18/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 4/19/2023 Guardians - Home Spencer Turnbull Cal Quantrill 4/21/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Lorenzen Tyler Wells 4/22/2023 Orioles - Away Matthew Boyd Kyle Gibson 4/23/2023 Orioles - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Grayson Rodriguez

