Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 1:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has a double and five walks while batting .250.
- This season, Baddoo has recorded at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- Baddoo has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this season.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gaddis gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw three innings against the New York Yankees, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.53, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
