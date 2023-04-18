Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 1-0. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-5.5
|214.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 214.5 combined points in 47 of 82 games this season.
- The average point total in Cleveland's games this year is 219.1, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cavaliers are 44-38-0 ATS this season.
- Cleveland has been the favorite in 64 games this season and won 47 (73.4%) of those contests.
- Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|47
|57.3%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220
|Knicks
|62
|75.6%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers are 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.
- Four of Cavaliers' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Cleveland has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.
- The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.
- Cleveland has a 28-17 record against the spread and a 33-12 record overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|20-10
|40-42
|Knicks
|46-36
|4-5
|44-38
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Knicks
|112.3
|116
|25
|11
|28-17
|37-25
|33-12
|39-23
|106.9
|113.1
|1
|12
|39-23
|32-10
|48-14
|34-8
