The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Cleveland shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 39-19 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers put up are just 0.8 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Cleveland is 33-12 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are scoring 113.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 111.3 points per contest.

Cleveland surrenders 105 points per game at home this year, compared to 108.8 when playing on the road.

The Cavaliers are averaging 11.9 three-pointers per game, which is 0.6 more than they're averaging away from home (11.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.6% when playing at home and 36.8% in away games.

Cavaliers Injuries