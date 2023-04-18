How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- In games Cleveland shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 39-19 overall.
- The Cavaliers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.
- The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers put up are just 0.8 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).
- Cleveland is 33-12 when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers are scoring 113.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 111.3 points per contest.
- Cleveland surrenders 105 points per game at home this year, compared to 108.8 when playing on the road.
- The Cavaliers are averaging 11.9 three-pointers per game, which is 0.6 more than they're averaging away from home (11.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.6% when playing at home and 36.8% in away games.
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dylan Windler
|Out
|Foot
