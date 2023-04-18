The Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland included, match up versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 101-97 loss versus the Knicks, Garland totaled 17 points and four steals.

Below, we break down Garland's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.6 18.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.2 Assists 7.5 7.8 6.7 PRA 30.5 32.1 27.5 PR -- 24.3 20.8 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Darius Garland's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Darius Garland Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 16.2% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.4 per contest.

He's put up 6.0 threes per game, or 15.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Garland's Cavaliers average 98.7 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Knicks have allowed 113.1 points per game, which is 12th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Knicks are ranked seventh in the NBA, giving up 42 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.1 assists per game, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Darius Garland vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 43 17 0 1 2 1 4 3/31/2023 38 20 3 9 2 0 0 1/24/2023 35 22 4 6 2 0 2 12/4/2022 39 17 2 3 3 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Garland or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.