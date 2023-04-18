The Detroit Tigers and Eric Haase, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is batting .194 with two doubles and two walks.
  • In six of 10 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.
  • Haase has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gaddis (0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw three innings against the New York Yankees, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an 8.53 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

