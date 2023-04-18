Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers and Eric Haase, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .194 with two doubles and two walks.
- In six of 10 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.
- Haase has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gaddis (0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw three innings against the New York Yankees, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an 8.53 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
