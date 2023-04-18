Tuesday's contest at Comerica Park has the Cleveland Guardians (9-7) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (5-9) at 1:10 PM ET (on April 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Guardians will call on Hunter Gaddis (0-1) against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (0-1).

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Guardians have been favored nine times and won five of those games.

Cleveland has entered nine games this season favored by -115 or more and are 5-4 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored 74 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Guardians have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Schedule