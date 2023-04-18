The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers will play on Tuesday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Jose Ramirez and Spencer Torkelson among those expected to step up at the plate.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are second-worst in MLB action with eight home runs.

Cleveland's .359 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Cleveland has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (74 total runs).

The Guardians rank 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Guardians strike out 7.3 times per game to rank third in MLB.

The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

Cleveland has a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.236).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Gaddis makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed three innings against the New York Yankees, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Yankees L 11-2 Home Hunter Gaddis Gerrit Cole 4/12/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Home Peyton Battenfield Clarke Schmidt 4/14/2023 Nationals W 4-3 Away Cal Quantrill Trevor Williams 4/15/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Zach Plesac Chad Kuhl 4/16/2023 Nationals L 7-6 Away Shane Bieber Patrick Corbin 4/18/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Gaddis Matthew Boyd 4/18/2023 Tigers - Away Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 4/19/2023 Tigers - Away Cal Quantrill Spencer Turnbull 4/21/2023 Marlins - Home Zach Plesac Braxton Garrett 4/22/2023 Marlins - Home Shane Bieber Sandy Alcantara 4/23/2023 Marlins - Home Hunter Gaddis Jesús Luzardo

