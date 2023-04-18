On Tuesday, April 18, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (9-7) visit Nick Maton's Detroit Tigers (5-9) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers -105 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Gaddis - CLE (0-1, 8.53 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored nine times and won five of those games.

The Guardians have a record of 5-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

Cleveland has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win five times (35.7%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 5-9 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 15th 2nd

