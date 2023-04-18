Jarrett Allen and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the court versus the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 101-97 loss to the Knicks, Allen had 14 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets available for Allen, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.3 11.8 Rebounds 10.5 9.8 10.3 Assists -- 1.7 2.2 PRA 25.5 25.8 24.3 PR -- 24.1 22.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Jarrett Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Knicks

Allen has taken 9.2 shots per game this season and made 5.9 per game, which account for 9.0% and 11.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Allen's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 113.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Knicks have conceded 42 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the league.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have allowed 25.1 per contest, 13th in the NBA.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 43 14 14 4 0 0 0 1/24/2023 39 24 12 1 0 1 0 10/30/2022 26 6 13 1 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Allen or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.