The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .190 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Bell is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In eight of 15 games this season (53.3%) Bell has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Bell has had an RBI in seven games this season.

He has scored in four of 15 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings