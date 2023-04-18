The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is hitting .190 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Bell is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • In eight of 15 games this season (53.3%) Bell has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Bell has had an RBI in seven games this season.
  • He has scored in four of 15 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.88).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Boyd (0-1) starts for the Tigers, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
