Josh Naylor -- hitting .154 with a home run, seven walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 18 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor is batting .173 with two home runs and seven walks.
  • Naylor has gotten a hit in five of 14 games this year (35.7%), with more than one hit on three occasions (21.4%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this year (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Tigers' 5.88 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Boyd (0-1) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
