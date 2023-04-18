Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Naylor -- hitting .154 with a home run, seven walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 18 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .173 with two home runs and seven walks.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in five of 14 games this year (35.7%), with more than one hit on three occasions (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this year (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Tigers' 5.88 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (third-most in the league).
- Boyd (0-1) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.