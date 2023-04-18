The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .234 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Vierling has gotten a hit in six of 12 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Vierling has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 8 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

