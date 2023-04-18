Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .234 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in six of 12 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Vierling has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|8
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Gaddis makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw three innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 8.53, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
