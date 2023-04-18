After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino has six doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .313.
  • Zunino has picked up a hit in 45.5% of his 11 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.3% of them.
  • He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Zunino has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In four games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.3 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (third-most in the league).
  • The Tigers will look to Boyd (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.