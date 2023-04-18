On Tuesday, Myles Straw (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.443) this season, fueled by 17 hits.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 113th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Straw has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 15 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In four games this season (26.7%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings