Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Myles Straw (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.443) this season, fueled by 17 hits.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 113th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Straw has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In four games this season (26.7%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 5.88 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (third-most in the league).
- Boyd (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third this season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up hits.
