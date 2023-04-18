On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .214 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.

Torkelson has recorded a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), including three multi-hit games (21.4%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In six games this season, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

