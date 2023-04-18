After batting .225 with a triple, 12 walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Nationals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan is batting .258 with two doubles, a triple and 13 walks.
  • Kwan has recorded a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), including six multi-hit games (37.5%).
  • In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In five games this season (31.3%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.88).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
  • The Tigers will look to Boyd (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
