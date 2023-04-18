Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .225 with a triple, 12 walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Nationals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is batting .258 with two doubles, a triple and 13 walks.
- Kwan has recorded a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), including six multi-hit games (37.5%).
- In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In five games this season (31.3%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.88).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
- The Tigers will look to Boyd (0-1) in his third start this season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.