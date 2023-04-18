How to Watch the Tigers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday, at 1:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 10 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .327 this season.
- The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .208.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 50 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 14th with an average of 10.1 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.88 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.416 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Matthew Boyd to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, April 9, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits against the Boston Red Sox.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 9-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Alek Manoah
|4/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Kevin Gausman
|4/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Chris Bassitt
|4/14/2023
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Sean Manaea
|4/15/2023
|Giants
|W 7-6
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Hunter Gaddis
|4/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Cal Quantrill
|4/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Tyler Wells
|4/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Kyle Gibson
|4/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Grayson Rodriguez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.