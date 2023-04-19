After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo has a double and five walks while hitting .208.
  • Baddoo has gotten a hit in three of nine games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (16 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.74 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.74, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.