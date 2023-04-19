The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is hitting .154 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In four of 12 games this year, Arias got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Arias has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored in one of 12 games.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 10
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.33).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 26 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Turnbull (1-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 9.00 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 9.00, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .345 against him.
