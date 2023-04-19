The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .154 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In four of 12 games this year, Arias got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Arias has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored in one of 12 games.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 10 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

