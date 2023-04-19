The Cleveland Guardians (9-9) and the Detroit Tigers (7-9) will match up on Wednesday, April 19 at Comerica Park, with Cal Quantrill pitching for the Guardians and Spencer Turnbull taking the mound for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Tigers have +125 odds to play spoiler. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Quantrill - CLE (0-1, 5.74 ERA) vs Turnbull - DET (1-2, 9.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won five, or 45.5%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have a record of 3-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (43.8%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+195) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1400) 0.5 (+220) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+160)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 15th 2nd

