Josh Bell -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is hitting .203 with six doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
  • Bell will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer in his last outings.
  • Bell has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Bell has had an RBI in eight games this season.
  • He has scored in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 5.33 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 26 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Turnbull (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 9.00 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.00, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .345 against him.
