After hitting .086 with four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .161 with two home runs and seven walks.

In five of 16 games this year (31.3%) Naylor has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once three times this season (18.8%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings