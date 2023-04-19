After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .220 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

In 46.2% of his 13 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Vierling has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings