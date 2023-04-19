Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .220 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
- In 46.2% of his 13 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Vierling has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 16 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.74 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
