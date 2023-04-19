On Wednesday, Miguel Cabrera (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .206 with three doubles and two walks.
  • Cabrera has a base hit in seven of 10 games played this season (70.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
  • Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (16 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.74 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.74, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
