On Wednesday, Mike Zunino (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Tigers.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino has six doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .278.

Zunino has had a hit in five of 12 games this year (41.7%), including multiple hits three times (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Zunino has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 8 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings