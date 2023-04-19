Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Mike Zunino (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Tigers.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has six doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .278.
- Zunino has had a hit in five of 12 games this year (41.7%), including multiple hits three times (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Zunino has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|8
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 5.33 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Turnbull (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.00, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .345 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.