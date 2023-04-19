Myles Straw -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .412.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 133rd in slugging.

In 13 of 17 games this season (76.5%) Straw has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

In 17 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Straw has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), including three multi-run games (17.6%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 12 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings