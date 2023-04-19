Myles Straw -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .412.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 133rd in slugging.
  • In 13 of 17 games this season (76.5%) Straw has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
  • In 17 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Straw has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), including three multi-run games (17.6%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 12
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 5.33 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Turnbull makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 9.00, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .345 batting average against him.
