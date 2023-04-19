Riley Greene -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit with 17 hits and an OBP of .314, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .415.

Greene enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .273 with one homer.

Greene has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (12 of 16), with at least two hits three times (18.8%).

In 16 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Greene has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

