Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Cal Quantrill) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .222.
- In 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (16 total, 0.9 per game).
- Quantrill (0-1 with a 5.74 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
