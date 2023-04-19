After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Cal Quantrill) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .222.

In 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Torkelson has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

