The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo has a double and five walks while hitting .214.
  • Baddoo has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 10 games this season.
  • Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wells (0-1) starts for the Orioles, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
