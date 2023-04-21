Amed Rosario is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 21 against the Nationals) he went 2-for-5 with a triple.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .222 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

In nine of 14 games this season (64.3%) Rosario has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

