The New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers will match up in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

ABC, MSG, and BSOH Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) while giving up 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).

The Cavaliers have a +441 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 112.3 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 106.9 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

These teams average a combined 228.3 points per game, 16.8 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 220 combined points per game, 8.5 more points than this contest's over/under.

New York has compiled a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Cleveland has covered 42 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Cavaliers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Donovan Mitchell 29.5 -115 28.3 Darius Garland 22.5 -110 21.6 Evan Mobley 14.5 -115 16.2 Jarrett Allen 13.5 +100 14.3

