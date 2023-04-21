When the New York Knicks (47-35) and Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) square off at Madison Square Garden on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, Julius Randle and Evan Mobley will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, April 21

Friday, April 21 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers beat the Knicks, 107-90, on Tuesday. Darius Garland poured in a team-high 32 points for the Cavaliers, and Randle had 22 for the Knicks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darius Garland 32 3 7 0 0 6 Caris LeVert 24 4 3 0 0 4 Donovan Mitchell 17 2 13 2 1 2

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell is putting up a team-leading 28.3 points per game. And he is producing 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (third in NBA).

Mobley paces the Cavaliers in rebounding (9 per game), and averages 16.2 points and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in the NBA).

Garland is putting up a team-high 7.8 assists per contest. And he is producing 21.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Jarrett Allen gets the Cavaliers 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Caris LeVert is averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 27.7 3.8 3.8 1.1 0.6 3.4 Evan Mobley 13.4 9.7 2.9 0.7 2.1 0.1 Darius Garland 16.2 1.8 5.4 0.9 0.3 1.7 Jarrett Allen 9 6.8 1.5 0.6 1 0 Caris LeVert 10.7 2.3 2.1 0.6 0.4 2

