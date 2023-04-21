Friday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (10-9) and the Miami Marlins (10-9) squaring off at Progressive Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on April 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cleveland Guardians will send Zach Plesac (1-0) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett will take the ball for the Miami Marlins.

Guardians vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover.

This season, the Guardians have won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has a record of 6-5 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland ranks 22nd in the majors with 80 total runs scored this season.

The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Schedule