Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Friday at Progressive Field against Zach Plesac, who is the named starter for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Guardians are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Marlins (+115). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -140 +115 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Guardians and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Cleveland's past three contests has been 8.5, a stretch during which the Guardians and their opponents have finished under every time.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have put together a 6-6 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Cleveland has gone 5-4 (55.6%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Guardians a 58.3% chance to win.

Cleveland has played in 19 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-9-1).

The Guardians have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 8-5 5-3 5-6 7-4 3-5

