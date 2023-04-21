Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will meet Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Friday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 10 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in baseball.

Cleveland's .347 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians rank 23rd in the majors with a .231 batting average.

Cleveland is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (80 total).

The Guardians' .319 on-base percentage ranks 18th in MLB.

The Guardians strike out 7.5 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.

Cleveland has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.241).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Plesac gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.92 ERA and eight strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Plesac is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance on the hill.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Zach Plesac Chad Kuhl 4/16/2023 Nationals L 7-6 Away Shane Bieber Patrick Corbin 4/18/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Away Hunter Gaddis Matthew Boyd 4/18/2023 Tigers L 1-0 Away Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 4/19/2023 Tigers W 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Spencer Turnbull 4/21/2023 Marlins - Home Zach Plesac Braxton Garrett 4/22/2023 Marlins - Home Shane Bieber Sandy Alcantara 4/23/2023 Marlins - Home Peyton Battenfield Jesús Luzardo 4/24/2023 Rockies - Home Konnor Pilkington Austin Gomber 4/25/2023 Rockies - Home Cal Quantrill Ryan Feltner 4/26/2023 Rockies - Home Zach Plesac Noah Davis

