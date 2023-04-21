In the series opener on Friday, April 21, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (10-9) face off against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (10-9). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Marlins have +115 odds to upset. The total for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Plesac - CLE (1-0, 6.92 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Guardians vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 6-5 (winning 54.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been victorious in five of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1450) 0.5 (+240) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+155) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+165)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 15th 2nd

